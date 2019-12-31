Top 50 Korean Films of the 2010s

By Pierce Conran
With a few hours left in 2019, it’s time to look back at the decade that was for Korean cinema. The industry really came into its own in the late 1990s and most of the names the world is familiar with now first gained notice in the 2000s, but it soared to new heights in the 2010s, becoming one of the largest film industries on the planet, responsible for some of the most critically acclaimed films of the decade.
2019, which happens to be the 100th anniversary of the Korean film industry, is ending on the highest note ever for the local exhibition sector, which is set to reach a record 227 million admissions. This translates as a staggering 4.4 tickets per citizen over the course of the year. Korean films accounted for 51% of that figure, achieving a majority once again.
As the decade kicked off it was a markedly different story as the industry was only just starting to recover from a downturn. Overall admissions were just under 148 million, with Korean films accounting for about 46% of that. When the initial boom of the millennium led to too much production, things started to go off the rails after 2006 but the industry that surfaced in the 2010s was a very different beast.
A slick and dependable filmmaking powerhouse emerged, led by investors who had turned into veterans, rather than the producers who had paved the way for today’s industry. The result was that while production values continued to rise and compete with Hollywood, in tandem with soaring box office returns, spontaneous creativity came to be in shorter supply in the commercial arena. Proven critical and commercial masters had relatively free rein, while others had to fight to get their visions realised, often with enormous compromise as studio interference in all stages of production has become par for the course for commercial films.
The flipside is that the 2010s ushered in a gigantic wave of indie cinema, aided greatly by cheaper digital equipment and film schools that were developing quality feature films from new filmmakers with the help of veteran mentors, such as the Korean Academy of Film Arts and Dankook University.
While these indie works have conquered festivals around the world, they are generally made for minuscule budgets, which the vast majority of them have no hope of ever making back in a brutal exhibition system that is still partly vertically integrated.
But enough about the mechanics of the sprawling contemporary Korean film industry, what were the best films from the last ten years? I was lucky enough to see about 1100 features produced during that time and whittling this list down to just 50 was extremely difficult. I have added a rather long honourable mentions list at the bottom of the page, but even that doesn’t cover all the films I loved over the past decade.
A few statistical takeaways from the Top 50 - indie films accounted for almost half of the total (20-22, depending on what your bar is), women directed 9 of them (3 in the top 10), 2016 led the way with 8 titles (2013 was close with 7) and 2019 was the weakest year with just 2 entries.
I should also note that since moving to Korea in 2012 I’ve grown close to a number of filmmakers and this list naturally features many films by people I’m become friendly with. There are also films from people that I’ve worked with (no. 46) and even the person I married (no. 7), but nothing I myself worked on in any capacity, beyond recommending films to festivals.
Agree? Disagree? Did I miss anything? Please sound off in the comments below!
Happy New Year from MKC and here's looking forward to another decade of cinema from the most vibrant film industry in the world.
50. Young Gun in the Time (영건 탐정사무소)
(Oh Young-doo, 2012)
(Oh Young-doo, 2012)
49. Karaoke Crazies (중독노래방)
(Kim Sang-chan, 2016)
(Kim Sang-chan, 2016)
48. Hide and Seek (숨바꼭질)
(Huh Jung, 2013)
(Huh Jung, 2013)
47. Super Virgin (숫호구)
(Baek Seung-kee, 2012)
(Baek Seung-kee, 2012)
Possibly the most earnest Korean film out there, Baek Seung-kee's no-budget marvel Super Virgin fills a ridiculous sci-fi romcom premise with endearingly silly sets and a big, over-flowing heart.
Director Lee Sang-woo (who I started working with as a producer in 2014) has made many wickedly dark and grimy indie social dramas, and with Barbie he perfected his blend of uncompromising darkness and unexpected tenderness, anchored by Kim Sae-ron, a year after her breakout turn in The Man from Nowhere.
46. Barbie (바비)
(Lee Sang-woo, 2011)
(Lee Sang-woo, 2011)
45. Door Lock (도어락)
(Lee Kwon, 2018)
(Lee Kwon, 2018)
44. Madonna (마돈나)
(Shin Su-won, 2015)
(Shin Su-won, 2015)
43. How to Use Guys with Secret Tips (남자사용설명서)
(Lee Won-suk, 2013)
(Lee Won-suk, 2013)
42. Very Ordinary Couple (연애의 온도)
(Roh Deok, 2013)
(Roh Deok, 2013)
41. Kim Ji-young, Born 1982 (82년생 김지영)
(Kim Do-young, 2019)
(Kim Do-young, 2019)
40. Alone (혼자)
(Park Hong-min, 2015)
(Park Hong-min, 2015)
39. Confession (좋은 친구들)
(Lee Do-yun, 2014)
(Lee Do-yun, 2014)
38. Night Flight (야간비행)
(Leesong Hee-il, 2014)
(Leesong Hee-il, 2014)
37. Helpless (화차)
(Byun Young-joo, 2012)
(Byun Young-joo, 2012)
The film that proved Kim Min-hee's status as a beguiling and mysterious lead, Helpless is one of the most unique Korean thrillers of the decade with a great sense of pacing and control from director Byun Young-joo.
36. The Fake (사이비)
(Yeon Sang-ho, 2013)
(Yeon Sang-ho, 2013)
35. On the Beach at Night Alone (밤의 해변에서 혼자)
(Hong Sangsoo, 2017)
(Hong Sangsoo, 2017)
34. Sunny (써니)
(Kang Hyoung-cheol, 2011)
(Kang Hyoung-cheol, 2011)
33. Bamseom Pirates Seoul Inferno (밤섬해적단 서울불바다)
(Jung Yoon-suk, 2017)
(Jung Yoon-suk, 2017)
32. The Spy Gone North (공작)
(Yoon Jong-bin, 2017)
(Yoon Jong-bin, 2017)
31. Microhabitat (소공녀)
(Jeon Go-woon, 2017)
(Jeon Go-woon, 2017)
30. Train to Busan (부산행)
(Yeon Sang-ho, 2016)
(Yeon Sang-ho, 2016)
29. Bleak Night (파수꾼)
(Yoon Sung-hyung, 2010)
(Yoon Sung-hyung, 2010)
28. The Unjust (부당거래)
(Ryoo Seung-wan, 2010)
(Ryoo Seung-wan, 2010)
A lyrical and understated work from Jang Kun-jae, A Midsummer’s Fantasia packs a quiet punch by the time its mirrored duel narratives, after gliding through the streets of the sleepy Japanese town Nara, reaches its moving conclusion.
Another bold gamble from Bong Joon-ho, the Netflix-backed Okja is an irreverent and wildly colourful eco-adventure film stuffed with eccentric characters and a handful of dazzling sequences.
26. Okja (옥자)
(Bong Joon-ho, 2017)
(Bong Joon-ho, 2017)
25. The Fortress (남한산성)
(Hwang Dong-hyuk, 2017)
(Hwang Dong-hyuk, 2017)
24. Haemoo (해무)
(Shim Sung-bo, 2014)
(Shim Sung-bo, 2014)
23. Stoker (스토커)
(Park Chan-wook, 2013)
(Park Chan-wook, 2013)
22. A Dream of Iron (철의 꿈)
(Kelvin Kyung-kun Park, 2014)
(Kelvin Kyung-kun Park, 2014)
21. The Day He Arrives (북촌방향)
(Hong Sangsoo, 2011)
(Hong Sangsoo, 2011)
20. Snowpiercer (설국열차)
(Bong Joon-ho, 2013)
(Bong Joon-ho, 2013)
19. The World of Us (우리들)
(Yoon Ga-eun, 2016)
(Yoon Ga-eun, 2016)
18. Veteran (베테랑)
(Ryoo Seung-wan, 2015)
(Ryoo Seung-wan, 2015)
A breakout hit that quietly premiered in the Vision section of the Busan International Film Festival to stunned audiences, Han Gong-ju is a confidently crafted social drama than unleashes powerful emotions in a devastating, if admittedly somewhat manipulative second half.
Kang Hyoung-cheol’s infectious Korean War tap dance extravaganza Swing Kids features some of the most dazzling sequences put the film this decade and it’s easily the most rhythmic Korean film ever made.
16. Swing Kids (스웡키즈)
(Kang Hyoung-cheol, 2018)
(Kang Hyoung-cheol, 2018)
15. Bedevilled (김복님 살인사건 전말)
(Jang Cheol-soo, 2010)
(Jang Cheol-soo, 2010)
14. The Yellow Sea (황해)
(Na Hong-jin, 2010)
(Na Hong-jin, 2010)
12. I Saw the Devil (악마를 보았다)
(Kim Jee-woon, 2010)
(Kim Jee-woon, 2010)
11. 1987: When the Day Comes (1987)
(Jang Joon-hwan, 2017)
(Jang Joon-hwan, 2017)
10. House of Hummingbird (벌새)
(Kim Bora, 2018)
(Kim Bora, 2018)
9. A Girl at My Door (도희야)
(July Jung, 2014)
(July Jung, 2014)
8. Right Now, Wrong Then (지금은맞고그때는틀리다)
(Hong Sangsoo, 2015)
(Hong Sangsoo, 2015)
7. The Truth Beneath (비밀은 없다)
(Lee Kyoung-mi, 2016)
(Lee Kyoung-mi, 2016)
Well, given that I married the director of this film last year you may choose to take this ranking with a pinch of salt. But, if you can trust my words, I will say that The Truth Beneath didn’t merely prove that Crush and Blush director Lee Kyoung-mi was no one-trick pony, but that she is one of the most naturally gifted filmmakers in the country. Son Ye-jin has never been better and the film also features one of the late Kim Joo-hyuk’s very best roles.
6. The Handmaiden (아가씨)
(Park Chan-wook, 2016)
(Park Chan-wook, 2016)
5. The Age of Shadows (밀정)
(Kim Jee-woon, 2016)
(Kim Jee-woon, 2016)
4. Burning (버닝)
(Lee Chang-dong, 2018)
(Lee Chang-dong, 2018)
3. The Wailing (곡성)
(Na Hong-jin, 2016)
(Na Hong-jin, 2016)
2. Poetry (시)
(Lee Chang-dong, 2010)
(Lee Chang-dong, 2010)
1. Parasite (기생충)
(Bong Joon-ho, 2019)
(Bong Joon-ho, 2019)
Pretty much everything you could ask for from a film. Bong Joon-ho surpassed his already lofty prior achievements and this time the whole word took notice. I’m not sure I’m ready to remove Memories of Murder from the top rank of my all-time favourites, but thankfully this is only a list for this decade, so I can leave that difficulty decision for another day.
Honourable Mentions
Alive (산다, 2014)
Another Child (미성년, 2019)
Ash Flower (재꽃, 2016)
The Avian Kind (조류인간, 2014)
Believer (독전, 2018)
The Day After (그후, 2017)
Factory Complex (위로공단, 2014)
Fatal (가시꽃, 2012)
The First Lap (초행, 2017)
Futureless Things (이것이 우리의 끝이다, 2014)
Gyeongju (경주, 2014)
HaHaHa (하하하, 2010)
A Hard Day (끝까지 간다, 2014)
Hotel by the River (강변호텔, 2018)
Inside Men (내부자들, 2016)
Jane (꿈의 제인, 2016)
The Journals of Musan (무산일기, 2010)
Juvenile Offender (범죄소년, 2012)
The King of Pigs (돼지의 왕, 2011)
The Man From Nowhere (아저씨, 2010)
A Matter of Interpretation (꿈보다 해몽, 2014)
The Merciless (불한당, 2017)
Merry Christmas Mr. Mo (메리 크리스마스 미스터 모, 2016)
Midnight Runners (청년경찰, 2017)
My Ordinary Love Story (내 연애의 기억, 2014)
National Security (남영동1985, 2012)
New World (신세계, 2013)
Non-Fiction Diary (논픽션 다이어리, 2013)
Oki's Movie (옥희의 영화, 2010)
Our Body (아워 바디, 2018)
Our Sunhi (우리 선희, 2013)
The Outlaws (범죄도시, 2017)
Pascha (파스카, 2014)
Pascha (파스카, 2014)
Pluto (명왕성, 2012)
Re-encounter (혜화,동, 2010)
Romance Joe (로맨스 조, 2011)
The Servant (방자전, 2010)
A Taxi Driver (택시운전사, 2017)
Unbowed (부러진 화살, 2011)
Worst Woman (최악의 하루, 2016)
Where's The Villainess/악녀?ReplyDelete
That's a film I enjoyed but it's not among my favourites.Delete
The Man from Nowhere is the only good Korean film.ReplyDelete
WellDelete
very good list.ReplyDelete
bookmarked for reference later
How about Tiny Forest? I thought it was a sweet movie. It made me want to go live on a farm and make makkeolli.ReplyDelete
Thank you for this list, really enjoyed this site last couple of years. Really enjoying Korean cinema, and I'm little surprised that A taxi driver didn't get into the list🙂 But I have indeed seen a lot of great movies thanks to this site. Really appreciate your efforts, keep up with the great work. Best wishes from NorwayReplyDelete